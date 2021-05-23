Northern Command assists civil admn in fight against COVID

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: Assisting civil administration, Northern Command on Sunday handed over PPE kits, sanitisers and other items in the fight against the COVID pandemic.

As part of proactive assistance to the civil administration, Station Commander, Udhampur Military Station have handed over 500 PPE kits, 10,000 Masks, 200 Oximeters, 10,000 pairs of surgical gloves, a large quantity of hand sanitisers and sanitiser refill packs to Ms Indu Kanwal Chib, District Commissioner, Udhampur on behalf of Northern Command at Udhampur.

Defence Spokesman here said that since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mar 2020, Northern Command has been providing all possible assistance to the civil administration and citizens in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh in their fight against the pandemic.

As India deals with the second wave of COVID pandemic, there has been an ever-increasing demand for COVID related items to save valuable human life.

Keeping in view the present situation, Northern Command has taken concrete steps towards establishing Special Covid Care Centers, sensitizing Awam on precautions, provisioning dedicated COVID care to Ex-servicemen and Veer Naris and collaborating with civil administration on a host of measures.

In the initiative, the aim was to augment the resources of the local administration with regard to COVID care of the poor and needy.

Northern Command always strives to support the people in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh in protecting their lives and responding to the humanitarian causes directly or through the civil administration in a centralised as well as decentralised manner, he added.