Northern Army Commander visits forward battalions in Kupwara

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 13: The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi today visited forward battalions in Machil sector in North Kashmir Kupwara district and reviewed the counter infiltration grid.

The Northern Army Commander was accompanied by General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar based 15 Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and GOC of Kupwara based Vajar Division.

Army said the Northern Army Commander visited forward battalions in Machil sector along Line of Control (LoC) where he interacted with the troops and personnel of Rashtriya Rifles, Police, , BSF & BRO and commended them for their persistent vigilance and compelling contribution to maintain lasting peace in the region.

This year there has been little or no snowfall on the LoC and less snow on the border increases the chances of infiltration.