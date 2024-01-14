Assad visits Srinagar Airport, reviews progress on proposed expansion project

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 13: Secretary Civil Aviation, Aijaz Assad today visited Srinagar Airport to review the existing infrastructure as well as proposed expansion plan of Srinagar Airport here today.

The Secretary, during the visit, also chaired a meeting with senior officers in which detailed deliberations were held over progress of project expansion of Airport as well as challenges in smooth operations at Airport during poor visibility conditions of winter season.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, the Secretary passed on strict directions to the concerned agencies on matter related to transfer of land adjacent to the drop gate, vacating of the CPWD quarters, handing over of patch of land as well as other important matters related to smooth execution of the project.

During the meeting, Director Airport Srinagar gave a detailed presentation highlighting the various facilities and proposed Srinagar Airport Expansion plans, including hindrances have at the proposed site.

The meeting, among others was attended by Officiating Apd/Jgm(e-c),AAI, Senior Commandant CISF, ADC Budgam; Commandant CRPF 35 BN, SM(Engg-civil), AAI, SM(Ops), AAI, APM Vistara, SM Spicejet and APM Air India.

The Secretary, during the visit, also inspected airside area, proposed apron expansion site, terminal building expansion site, city-side, AAI residential colony, CPWD residential colony, proposed location of CISF barracks, site of AAI quarters as well land proposed to be acquired by AAI.