Northern Army Commander Visits Forward Areas In Ladakh, Reviews Winter Preparedness

LEH, Oct 31: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited forward areas of Ladakh to review operational preparedness for the winter season and border defence infrastructure development.

The Army commander also felicitated the troops of the Indian Army, ITBP and GREF for their relentless efforts.

President Droupadi Mumru will embark on a two-day visit to Ladakh on October 31, an official statement from the President’s Secretariat read.

On October 31, the President will grace the Foundation Day celebrations of Union Territory (UT) Ladakh at Leh.

On November 1, the President will visit Siachen Base Camp and interact with troops. On the same day, she will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Leh.

The President will also interact with members of SHGs and local tribals.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed after the army and police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said Monday.

“In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed. Search operation continues,” posted Kashmir Zone Police on X. (Agencies)