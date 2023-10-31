Criminal Detained Under PSA In J&K’s Reasi

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Oct 31: A man wanted in 14 criminal cases has been arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Tuesday, officials said.

Umer Waseem Ghani, who hails from Bagga village of Mahore tehsil, was booked under the PSA by police and subsequently a detention order was issued by District Magistrate Babila Rakhwal.

Ghani was found involved in 14 cases registered against him in Udhampur, Jammu and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Kangra and Dharamshala districts of Himachal Pradesh, they said.