Northern Army Commander Reviews Infra-Development Projects In Ladakh

JAMMU, Sept 27: Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has reviewed infrastructure development projects, which will enhance the operational capabilities of forces in Ladakh.

The general officer commanding in chief (GoC-In-C) visited Shyok valley in Ladakh on Tuesday, the Northern Command said on X.

He reviewed the infrastructural development projects, which will enhance the operational and logistic capabilities of the Indian Army, it said.

The Army commander was briefed by officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on the ongoing Himank and Vijayak projects related to construction of critical road infrastructure in Ladakh.

The Army commander also lauded the troops for their relentless efforts. (Agencies)