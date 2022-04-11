Northern Army Commander Interacts With Ex-Servicemen Of Kashmir Region In Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 11: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command is on a three-days visit to Kashmir Valley. The Army Commander along with Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps visited Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Srinagar and interacted with Ex-Servicemen of the region on 10 April 2022.

Over 100 Ex-Servicemen attended the event. Various facilities including Medical & Dental camps, ICICI & SBI Bank extension counters, Defence Pension Disbursement Office, JAK LI Records, PAO (OR), ECHS and Zila Sainik Welfare Board stalls were established for instant mitigation and on the spot redressal of issues being faced by Ex-servicemen. In addition, representatives from civil authorities of Kashmir Police and Office of the Additional Divisional Commissioner were also present to address administrative aspects and grievances.

The Army Commander appreciated Ex-Servicemen for their continued support and selfless service rendered to the Nation. Army Commander extended greetings for Ramzan Kareem and reassured them of continued support. The Army Commander also commended Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre for the various activities being conducted with the citizens in fields of education, sports, culture and skilling.