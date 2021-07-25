Northeast undergone incredible transformation: Dr Jitendra

Amit Shah emphasises on preserving Northeast’s environment, climate

SHILLONG (MEGHALAYA): Union Home Minister Amit Shah today emphasised on preserving North East’s environment, climate and ecology.

While officially inaugurating “Greater Water Supply Scheme”, during a visit to Soha, near here, popularly known as Cheerapunji, Shah expressed disappointment that the place which was once known all over the world for its record highest rainfall is now suffering from water scarcity and a special water supply scheme has to be launched here.

The scheme has been funded by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) at an estimated cost of around Rs. 25 Crore.

Union Home Minister was accompanied by Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and G Kishan Reddy, Chief Minister Meghalaya Conrad Sangam and senior officers of State and Central Governments.

Shah also visited the local Rama Krishna Mission whose activities include running of schools for children and imparting training in local crafts. The management of the Mission explained to the Home Minister the details of a project launched by them for Rain Water Harvesting and preservation of local ecological conditions.

Earlier, soon after his arrival at Soha, the Home Minister formally launched plantation drive undertaken by the Assam Rifles. Speaking on the occasion, he said, the mass plantation drive undertaken with the help of Assam Rifles will ensure that within three years, the issues related to climate and water availability are adequately addressed and Cheerapunji once again regains its lost reputation as a place which records the highest rainfall.

Later, speaking to media, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives highest priority to the North Eastern Region and ever since Home Minister Amit Shah has taken over as Chairman of North Eastern Council (NEC), he has given special impetus to the development of the region. Apart from this, he said, Union Home Minister is also taking keen interest in preserving the heritage, culture and identity of the region.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the two-day visit to Meghalaya undertaken by Union Home Minister in the midst of the Parliament session and despite his compelling pre-occupations, indicates the Modi government’s unrelenting determination to raise the North Eastern States at par with the other developed States of India. He said, the transformation that has taken place in the region in the last seven years is incredible and to be seen to be believed.