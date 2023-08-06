North India’s First River Rejuvenation Project ‘Devika’ Almost Complete: Dr Jitendra

UDHAMPUR, August 6 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, North India’s first River Rejuvenation Project “Devika” is almost complete.

Built at a cost of over Rs 190 crore on the lines of ‘Namami Ganga’, the Project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said this while reviewing Liquid Waste Management Project undertaken separately to protect the sanctity of holy Devika River in Udhampur.

During the review meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, Devika which is considered as the sister of sacred river Ganga,has a great religious significance which is why the Liquid Waste Management Project with the network of pipes and manholes connecting all the households under Devika Rejuvenation Project is being constructed by UEED to protect the sanctity of it. Out of the 190 crore funds allocated for the project, the sharing of allocation is in the ratio of 90:10 by the Centre and UT respectively, Dr. Jitendra Singh added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also informed that besides a Liquid Waste Management Project, a Solid Waste Management Project will also be constructed under Devika Rejuvenation Project which is vital from many aspects protecting the sanctity of Devika River.

During the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh asserted that the role of PRIs is vital for the success of major developmental projects being the representatives of grassroots level of the society. The PRIs present during the meeting raised many issues with the Minister to which the Minister directed the departments to redress the issues in the shortest possible time.

The meeting was attended by DC Udhampur, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Additional DRM Northern Railways,

Baldev Raj, SSP Udhampur, Dr. Vinod Kumar, DDC, BDC members, Sarpanchs and Panchs.