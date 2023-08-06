Under The Guidance Of PM, We Are Witnessing Rail Projects Of Unprecedented Magnitude In Kashmir Valley: LG Sinha

Lt Governor attends Launch of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme & Foundation laying ceremony of Redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations by PM Narendra Modi ji

Budgam, Aug 6: In a landmark day for the railways sector, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and laid foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country under the scheme, through video conferencing, at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crores.

Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha attended the ceremony at an event at Budgam Railway station.

In his address, the Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for including three stations of J&K UT, Jammu Tawi, Udhampur and Budgam under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

He said, the redevelopment of Railway stations in the UT will give huge boost to connectivity and ease of travel for passengers.

“I believe railway connectivity is the lifeline of a society. A railway line not only strengthens connectivity with different regions but it also brings economic prosperity and transforms standard of living and creates a new destiny of the concerned region,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the ongoing railway projects and the overall transformation taking place in the railway sector. Under the guidance of Prime Minister, we are witnessing rail projects of unprecedented magnitude in Kashmir Valley, he said.

“Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari by the end of this financial year. It will connect the valley with all important commercial centres of the country,” the Lt Governor added.

He further informed that the Railway Board has sanctioned five Final Location Survey works in Kashmir-Doubling of Baramulla-Banihal Railway Line, New Baramulla-Uri, Awantipora-Shopian, Sopore-Kupwara and Anantnag-Bijbehara-Pahalgam Rail Line. Once approved, the new networks will boost rail connectivity in the valley, he added.

He also shared the reforms introduced by the UT Administration to strengthen the air and road connectivity catering to the growing aspirations of the people.

Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairman, District Development Council, Budgam; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu Vijay Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Akshay Labroo, Deputy Commissioner Budgam; Vijay Pratap Singh, Principal Chief Engineer Northern Railway, PRI members, youth and people in large numbers were present.