Non-Local Found Dead In Jammu And Kashmir’s Srinagar

Srinagar, June 5: A non-local was found dead on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city.

Police have identified the non-local as Arun Kumar of Ranchi (Jharkhand).

He was found unconscious in the Rajbagh area of the city, said police.

“He was shifted to hospital where doctors said he was brought dead. Inquest proceedings under law have been initiated”, police said.

Further details were awaited. (Agencies)