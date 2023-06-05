EMPLOYMENT (05-06-2023)

JOB JOB JOB

Required a Young and Smart Candidate for Reception/Tele Calling (Male/Female) with Good Communication skills and 1year work Experience can Apply.

Whatsapp: 7006940311

MARKETING

Required an experienced Marketing executive for marketing of Disposal products and Customized Carry Bags at Gangyal Industrial Area.

Salary:- 15000 – 25000

Contact:-

Mob. 9858081942

Required

Computer Operator

Minimum two years experience

Salary 10 thousand

For office work bike holder.

Manimum 12 pass

Salary ten thousand

Peon salary 9 thousand

Post for two mBA Marketing.

Salary 15 thousand

Pl send yr bio data

Akgold780@gmail.com

Required

Required 1. Busy Operator 2. Shop Boy for Grocery Store. Location: Rehari. Salary: 8000 Contact:

7889775756

Urgently Required

1. Billing Operator, Floor Executive Assistant m/f

2. Computer Operator, Receptionist, Telly caller.

3. Office Incharge, Driver, Counsellor.

4. Sales Manager hr Management, Office Assistant

5. Showroom & Malls 20 boys & girls. Fresher apply

6. Security Guard Restaurants Staff & Hotels Staff Packing Boys.

Interview Monday to Tuesday

Call 6006796637

Job jammu

Email vaman1226@gmail.com

REQUIRED

COMPUTER OPERATOR

HAVING KNOWLEDGE

OF ONLINE WORK

AREA JANIPUR.

(CONTACT AFTER 4 PM)

CONTACT: 70069-52908,

94191-14769

Urgently Required

1) HR Manager/Executive (E/F)

2) Work from Home (F)

3) Civil Engineer (E)

4) Architects (Diploma / Degree)

5) Computer Operator (E/F)

6) Graphic Designer/Vedio Editing (E/F)

7) Driver’s for (Govt. Contractor’s)

8) CRM/Digital Manager (Exp./F)

9) Store Manager (Exp)

Contact: Brave Security & Placement Services

Address : 669, Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu

Mob.: 9796733175, 9797721646

Email Id : bsbravesec@gmail.com

REQUIRED

1.Chemist Licence alongwith Person

2.Nursing Staff

3. Drivers

Salary Negotiable

Call : 9205149305

Crescentcom security & placement service

Providing Non Local Domestic Helper, Servants, Maids, Cooks, Housekeeping, Watchman, Catering Much More

Address : Channi Rama Opposite Crpf Camp Phone No. 9682161166

Urgently Required Hotel Staff in Katra

Front office Girl 2 Nos

Supervisor Girl/Boy 2 Nos

Cook 1 Nos

Cook helper 2 Nos

Room boys 4 Nos

Waiter 4 Nos

Contact: 9906088444

REQUIRED

ADVOCATE FOR SINGLE MATTER

Required a learn council for proceeding a matter of 156(3) against police under sec. 379,411,427,120B,and 138 NI ACT ,process of 154(1)(3) completed

Note :- statement of 164 crpc through virtual ,

Contact No.:- 7051940159

INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT

1. HR Manager Male, Store incharge, Production Supervisor, Runner cum Driver, ASM, B.Com with Telly.

2. Accountant M/F Exp, Supervisor, Counsellor, Computer Oprt, Electrician for Power Project, Feild Supervisor.

3. B.Sc., M.Sc., QA, QC, Telly caller, CRM, Office Coordinator.

4. Security Guard M/F, peon, Driver for Tralla, Office Girl

Address: NMS sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna

Contact no:-7298663220,9796260300

Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com

Required

Looking for an exciting new opportunity in the hospitality industry? We are seeking dedicated and talented individuals to join our team at our newly opened Bar and Restaurant in Jammu.

We are looking for staff with experience in the following positions:

Restaurant Manager, Captain, Stewards, Housekeeping staff, Dishwasher

To apply, please send your resume to [baz12390@gmail.com].

We look forward to hearing from you.

Contact No.: 7889819123

Vacancy

1. SALESMAN : 02 (M)

MIN. EXPERIENCE 02 YEARS IN SALES IN ELECTRONIC OR IN IT MARKET

2. RECEPTIONIST : 01 (F)

Must have graduation

3. Driver : 01 (M)

AGE 40 YEARS & ABOVE WITH DRIVING LICENSE

CONTACT on this number: 9541985899

Wanted

Female cook for home in Jammu

9541152011