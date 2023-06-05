EMPLOYMENT (05-06-2023)

JOB JOB JOB
Required a Young and Smart Candidate for Reception/Tele Calling (Male/Female) with Good Communication skills and 1year work Experience can Apply.
Whatsapp: 7006940311
MARKETING
Required an experienced Marketing executive for marketing of Disposal products and Customized Carry Bags at Gangyal Industrial Area.
Salary:- 15000 – 25000
Contact:-
Mob. 9858081942
Required
Computer Operator
Minimum two years experience
Salary 10 thousand
For office work bike holder.
Manimum 12 pass
Salary ten thousand
Peon salary 9 thousand
Post for two mBA Marketing.
Salary 15 thousand
Pl send yr bio data
Akgold780@gmail.com
Required
Required 1. Busy Operator 2. Shop Boy for Grocery Store. Location: Rehari. Salary: 8000 Contact:
7889775756
Urgently Required
1. Billing Operator, Floor Executive Assistant m/f
2. Computer Operator, Receptionist, Telly caller.
3. Office Incharge, Driver, Counsellor.
4. Sales Manager hr Management, Office Assistant
5. Showroom & Malls 20 boys & girls. Fresher apply
6. Security Guard Restaurants Staff & Hotels Staff Packing Boys.
Interview Monday to Tuesday
Call 6006796637
Job jammu
Email vaman1226@gmail.com
REQUIRED
COMPUTER OPERATOR
HAVING KNOWLEDGE
OF ONLINE WORK
AREA JANIPUR.
(CONTACT AFTER 4 PM)
CONTACT: 70069-52908,
94191-14769
Urgently Required
1) HR Manager/Executive (E/F)
2) Work from Home (F)
3) Civil Engineer (E)
4) Architects (Diploma / Degree)
5) Computer Operator (E/F)
6) Graphic Designer/Vedio Editing (E/F)
7) Driver’s for (Govt. Contractor’s)
8) CRM/Digital Manager (Exp./F)
9) Store Manager (Exp)
Contact: Brave Security & Placement Services
Address : 669, Sector-C, Sainik Colony, Jammu
Mob.: 9796733175, 9797721646
Email Id : bsbravesec@gmail.com
REQUIRED
1.Chemist Licence alongwith Person
2.Nursing Staff
3. Drivers
Salary Negotiable
Call : 9205149305
Crescentcom security & placement service
Providing Non Local Domestic Helper, Servants, Maids, Cooks, Housekeeping, Watchman, Catering Much More
Address : Channi Rama Opposite Crpf Camp Phone No. 9682161166
Urgently Required Hotel Staff in Katra
Front office Girl 2 Nos
Supervisor Girl/Boy 2 Nos
Cook 1 Nos
Cook helper 2 Nos
Room boys 4 Nos
Waiter 4 Nos
Contact: 9906088444
REQUIRED
ADVOCATE FOR SINGLE MATTER
Required a learn council for proceeding a matter of 156(3) against police under sec. 379,411,427,120B,and 138 NI ACT ,process of 154(1)(3) completed
Note :- statement of 164 crpc through virtual ,
Contact No.:- 7051940159
INDUSTRIAL REQUIREMENT
1. HR Manager Male, Store incharge, Production Supervisor, Runner cum Driver, ASM, B.Com with Telly.
2. Accountant M/F Exp, Supervisor, Counsellor, Computer Oprt, Electrician for Power Project, Feild Supervisor.
3. B.Sc., M.Sc., QA, QC, Telly caller, CRM, Office Coordinator.
4. Security Guard M/F, peon, Driver for Tralla, Office Girl
Address: NMS sidco Chowk Bari Brahmna
Contact no:-7298663220,9796260300
Email.nmsjk2050@gmail.com
Required
Looking for an exciting new opportunity in the hospitality industry? We are seeking dedicated and talented individuals to join our team at our newly opened Bar and Restaurant in Jammu.
We are looking for staff with experience in the following positions:
Restaurant Manager, Captain, Stewards, Housekeeping staff, Dishwasher
To apply, please send your resume to [baz12390@gmail.com].
We look forward to hearing from you.
Contact No.: 7889819123
Vacancy
1. SALESMAN : 02 (M)
MIN. EXPERIENCE 02 YEARS IN SALES IN ELECTRONIC OR IN IT MARKET
2. RECEPTIONIST : 01 (F)
Must have graduation
3. Driver : 01 (M)
AGE 40 YEARS & ABOVE WITH DRIVING LICENSE
CONTACT on this number: 9541985899
Wanted
Female cook for home in Jammu
9541152011