Non-Local Tourist Guide Attacked By Terrorists In Padpawan, Shopian; Shifted To Hospital For Treatment

SRINAGAR, Apr 8: In a disturbing incident, a civilian non-local tourist guide was attacked by terrorists in Padpawan, Shopian. The victim, identified as Paramjit Singh (Driver), a resident of Delhi, suffered injuries during the assault, prompting immediate medical attention.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

An official said that terrorists targeted the tourist guide while carrying out his routine tasks. The sudden and brutal attack left the victim in critical condition, requiring urgent medical intervention.

More details awaited……….