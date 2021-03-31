Non-functional solar plants

How assets , fixtures and allied fittings lay unutilized and allowed to idle can be seen in how solar plants provided at Police establishments in the Union Territory for ensuring uninterrupted power supply at a huge cost are ”made” to not function. Looking strange in that 128 solar plants which are otherwise covered under very favourable after sale services, warranty and guarantee of replacements too by the suppliers are rendered totally non -functional as spare parts in replacement for using in the plants stand impounded by the (State) Tax Department for non- payment of works contract taxes. Why were the stipulated and payable taxes not deposited with the (State) Tax Authorities by the Police Department and the sensitive matter involving taxes remaining unpaid and realisation process initiated by the Tax Department by impounding the spare parts needs tobe properly looked into. The request by the Police administration to either sanction additional amount over and above the cost of the project sponsored and financed by the Union Ministry of New and Renewal Energy (MNRE) to them or have the tax liabilities waived off having remained unresolved for more than five years has all been detected by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in its report tabled in the Parliament. We feel and urge the authorities , as has been directed by the CAG too, that the huge investment in the prestigious project involving over Rs,45 crore in all need to be gainfully utilized which can be done by either of the option requests made by the Police establishment considered favourably