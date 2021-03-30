Former International Football Player calls on LG

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 30: Arun Malhotra, former International Football player from J&K today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, here at Raj Bhavan.

Malhotra apprised the Lieutenant Governor of various issues pertaining to the welfare of sportspersons of the UT. He also expressed his gratitude towards the UT Government for developing sports infrastructure in J&K.

During the interaction, the Lieutenant Governor observed that the J&K Government is providing sustained hand-holding to budding sports talent at grassroots level and experienced coaches are being roped in to hone their skills.

World-class sporting facilities are being developed, so that the players can match the International standards, added the Lieutenant Governor.