Health Minister Vardhan takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI, Mar 30:

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday.

India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities from March 1.

His wife Nutan Goel first took the jab of Covaxin after which Vardhan also took the vaccine shot.

They had taken the 1st dose of of indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech on March 2.

Vardhan has been appealing to all those aged 60 and above and aged 45 and above having specified co-morbidities to immediately take the vaccine.

He had asked people not to keep any doubts about the vaccine underlining both Covaxin and Covishield are safe and immunogenic. (PTI)