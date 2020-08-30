No up-gradation of school in 42 years

A Government school in Sandhar Basholi in district Kathua, established in 1901, was promoted to a High School in 1978 but all these 42 years , this school has not been up-graded even if it means students treading a distance of 60 kilometres daily to continue post matriculation studies. Students, especially the girls have to board overcrowded buses etc to reach Govt. Higher Secondary School Basholi leaving their homes as early as at around 6.30 am to reach by the time the school starts at 8 am.

Not that the school authorities are not aware of the dire need to up-grade the school but non availability of land is said to be the hindrance and hence up-gradation held up. We feel that those whose children have to be directly benefitted from the up-gradation must cooperate and help the school authorities in finding out some plot of land for the purpose instead of putting all the blame on the already indecisive school authorities. We have numerous instances when private land had been donated even free of cost for school purposes. We trust the school authorities would treat the matter worthy to be resolved at an early date.