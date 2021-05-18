No traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Wednesday

SRINAGAR: Traffic will remain suspended on Wednesday on the national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country, in view of weekly maintenance and repair of the road.

However, one-way traffic will continue on the national highway linking Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with the Kashmir valley, a traffic police official said this afternoon.

He said no traffic from Jammu or Srinagar will be allowed on Wednesday in view of the weekly maintenance of the road.

The UT J&K administration had announced that there will be no traffic on every Wednesday to allow the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake necessary maintenance of the highway. This decision was taken in view of frequent disruption of traffic on the highway due to landslides and shooting stones.

Suspension of traffic on the highway result in shortage of essentials, particularly fresh vegetables and fruit in the valley, where people are entirely dependent on imports from different northern states. Prices of essentials go up when highway is closed due to landslides and shooting stones, particularly in the winter. (AGENCIES)