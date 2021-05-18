Azad condoles the demise of Prof. Chaman Lal Gupta

NEW DELHI: Ghulam Nabi Azad has expressed his grief on the demise of Prof. Chaman Lal Gupta.

“Prof. Gupta, was a senior scholarly leader of BJP who lived a very simple life. He served the people of J&K as MLA, MP and Union Minister. As Union Minister he maintained a very good rapport with the people and other political leaders across party lines. He had the distinction of being the first Union Minister of BJP from J&K state during Atalji’s Govt.

My heartfelt condolence. I pray almighty to give strength and courage to his son Anil Gupta and other family members to bear this irreparable loss. May the departed soul rest in peace.” Said Mr. Azad.