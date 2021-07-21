No traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway

JAMMU: No traffic was allowed on Wednesday on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in view of weekly maintenance and repair, traffic police official said.

However, despite rain national highway, the only road connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir, historic 86-km-long Mughal road and Anantnag-Kishtwar are through for traffic.

A traffic police official said that no vehicle was allowed from Srinagar or Jammu on the highway to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance and repair of the road, particularly between Nashree and Jawahar tunnel. The UT administration has decided that traffic on the highway will remain suspended on every Wednesday for weekly maintenance.

He said only one-way traffic was allowed on Srinagar-Leh national highway. Today vehicles will ply from Kargil in Ladakh to Srinagar, he said adding Kashmir bound vehicles had to cross Minamarg between 0700 hrs to 1400 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed before and after cut off timing, he added.

Only Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed to ply on Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar road from both sides, he said adding no Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) will be allowed on the road.

He said LMVs will ply from both sides on the Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region. However, HMVs will ply from Heerpora Shpian to Pooch, he said. (Agency)