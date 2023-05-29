LG Sinha Dedicates Jammu Zoo To People, Says J&K Is At A Cusp In Its Development Trajectory

DE Web Desk

Jammu, May 29: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the Union Territory is at a cusp in its development trajectory and that our youth are the architects of New Jammu Kashmir.

“Jammu and Kashmir UT is at a cusp in its development trajectory. We have broken fresh grounds to enable faster growth. We are now at a stage where we need to accelerate this growth, make it more inclusive and convert the UT’s potential into reality,” LG Sinha said after inaugurating Jambu Zoo here at Nagrota in the city outskirts.

“This much awaited addition to the tourist destinations of J&K UT, spread over 70 ha area, was taken up under the Languishing Project and it shall attract both local residents and tourists visiting Union Territory,” he stated.

Sinha further said, “With successful conduct of G20 Summit, J&K UT has entered a new era of opportunities. It is a rare moment and the world is applauding J&K’s saga of development. We must work together to keep pace with the rest of the states & contribute to the significant task of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

“Our youth are the architects of New Jammu Kashmir and we are seeing steady rise in youth entrepreneurs, who are working with dedication to build a prosperous society and preserve our civilizational-cultural values and our commitment to peace,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

Sinha said that no power on earth can stop the UT from touching new heights of progress and development as Jammu was changing like Kashmir; the UT was heading towards peace, progress and prosperity.

“Round the clock development is taking place across the UT. Jammu is changing like Kashmir. Today, we have the largest zoo of north India which is spread over 3200 kanals of land built at the cost of Rs 62.17 Crores,” he said.

The LG said Jammu River Tawi front will also be completed soon while Tirupati Balaji Temple will be inaugurated on June 8.

Notably, Jambu Zoo will have a variety of animals, viewpoints, amphitheater, souvenir shop, Parks, nature trails, refreshment points, and BOVs for Zoo visit.

The entry will be free in the first week, said an official of wild life department.