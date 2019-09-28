No one better than Dhoni to decide on retirement, says Sushant Singh Rajput

NEW DELHI: Sushant Singh Rajput on Saturday said the decision to hang his boots on his glorious international career rests with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the man himself.

The actor, who starred as the former Indian cricket captain in the biopic, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, said the cricketer is an able leader who is fit to take a call on his retirement.

“When we read a book on leadership qualities, he has all of them. So when a person like him who has served India for such a long time, I believe he is the best person to make this decision (to retire), no one else,” Sushant said at India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2019 here.

The actor said he was a “huge” Dhoni fan even before he started working on the 2016 film.

“When you look at someone from a fan’s eyes, then you can’t judge them. For me, he is the best wicketkeeper-batsman ever,” he added.

An avid cricket admirer, Sushant also talked about the ICC T20 World Cup and said he is geared up to watch an India-Pakistan match in the upcoming tournament.

“When I was in school, I used to memorise the holiday calender before the session began. I do the same about when India is going to play the matches, especially the ones between India and Pakistan. I don’t do anything a day before the match. We have always won, why will we lose it this time?” he said. (agencies)