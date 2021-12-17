No more posting of Tehsildars, NTs, Patwaris in home tehsil & district

Major decision taken to check arbitrariness in execution of duties

Govt to adopt same policy while posting DCs

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Dec 17: In a major decision aimed at checking arbitrariness in the execution of official duties by the field functionaries of the Revenue Department, the Government has decided not to post any Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Girdawar and Patwari in the home tehsil/district and necessary directions in this regard have been issued to the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that the issue of Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaris having been posted in their home tehsils came up for discussion in a recent meeting of the Committee of Secretaries held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta.

Accordingly, the Chief Secretary directed the Revenue Department to ensure that no Tehsildar and Patwari is posted in his/her home tehsil as a measure to check arbitrariness in the execution of official duties.

Thereafter, the General Administration Department vide communication dated December 10, 2021 asked the Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department to furnish details of Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and Patwaris, who are posted either in their home districts or home tehsils.

“On the basis of the information gathered from the Deputy Commissioners, the Commissioner/ Secretary has shifted several Tehsildars who were posted in their home tehsils/districts while as both the Divisional Commissioners have been directed to shift all Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaris, who are presently working in field and are posted in their home tehsils to other tehsils immediately”, sources informed.

They have been asked to submit action taken report mentioning that “no revenue field functionary is posted in their home tehsil” to the Administrative Department by or before December 25, 2021. “The Divisional Commissioners have immediately dashed communication to the Deputy Commissioners seeking information in this regard at the earliest so as to ensure compliance of the directives of the Government within the stipulated time-frame”, sources added.

In response to a question, they said, “as per the initial reports available with the Government the number of such Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaris is quite large but the exact figure will come out only after furnishing of details by the Deputy Commissioners to the Divisional Commissioners”.

Describing the decision of the Government as major step aimed at checking arbitrariness in the functioning of the Revenue Department at the ground level, sources said, “as a principle even an officer should not be posted as Deputy Commissioner of home district but this has happened a number of times in Jammu and Kashmir”, adding “in future the present Government will ensure that such postings are not ordered”.

“When an officer is posted in the home district or home tehsil there are possibilities of favoritism while dealing with the revenue matters and by taking the latest decision the Government has removed the chances of the same up to large extent”, they further said, adding “there are number of instances of Naib Tehsildars and Patwaris being rotated within one tehsil for years together in blatant violation of Transfer Policy, which clearly states that officials should be rotated from sensitive to non-sensitive post to avoid development of vested interests”.

Further, there are instances of field functionaries of Revenue Department holding ‘important’ posts even after facing inquiries from the Anti-Corruption Bureau vis-à-vis illegal mutations of land and other illegalities committed at their previous places of postings, sources informed and hoped that while ensuring strict compliance to the latest directives of the Government the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners will pay serious attention towards this important aspect so as to ensure transparency in the functioning at the ground level.

Revenue Department has also been directed by the Chief Secretary to strengthen institution of Sub Divisional Magistrate as the head of the respective sub-division and augment department related infrastructure. “The department shall also ensure regular conduct of revenue court by revenue officers and upload left out record on the ‘Apni Zameen Apni Nigrani’ Portal”, sources said quoting the latest directive of the Chief Secretary to the Revenue Department.