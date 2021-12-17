Member NITI Aayog calls on Lt Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Member NITI Aayog, Dr. V K Saraswat today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed various development related issues of J&K at Raj Bhavan.

Dr. Saraswat apprised the Lt Governor regarding setting up of Atal Tinkering Laboratories in the schools, capacity building of the officers for outcome monitoring, providing of transaction Advisors to Tourism and other departments for resolving pending issues of the UT with various Central Ministries.

He also apprised the Lt Governor about his meetings with the Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries of the various departments of the UT Administration where several schemes being run under the aegis of Central Ministries were discussed.

The NITI Aayog member appreciated the efforts of the UT Administration regarding Education Quality Index and improvement of Health Index. He also apprised the Lt Governor that UT of J&K is the best performing in terms of own tax revenue generation under GSDP.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude towards NITI Aayog headed by the Honorable Prime Minister, for giving dedicated focus on the holistic development of the UT of J&K. He also assured all possible help from UT administration in implementing the vision of NITI Aayog on the ground.