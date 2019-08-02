No more delay in 10% reservation to EWSs in J&K

While the designated economically weaker sections throughout the entire country have already started reaping the benefits of the 10 per cent reservation in Government jobs and educational institutions approved by Modi Government in its first term , the same could not be implemented in the State of Jammu and Kashmir due to host of reasons , primarily because of the imposition of the Governor’s rule followed by the President’s rule . It may be recalled that the additional reservation was introduced in the country through an amendment to the constitution (103rd ) early this year and which was in addition to the already existing reservation .The ‘special status’ enjoyed by the State under Article 370 which otherwise requires any act or law passed by the Parliament except on three subjects to be introduced in the State Assembly and get it passed or concurred hence the law of 10% reservation too could not be made applicable. Under rules , the bill had to be cleared by the Union Cabinet, after it was already cleared by the State Administrative Council (SAC), which has now been done on the last day of the previous month in a meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The bill is slated to be introduced in the Parliament in the current session itself to be passed by both the Houses which will take the shape of a Law after the President gives his assent to it. Had the Assembly been not dissolved due to the then emerging scenario, most probably the delay would have not been as much in its implementation in the State. The eligible persons under the new reservation provisions, while rueing for the delay which their counterparts across the country had not to face , are now all set for getting the benefits in educational institutions and in public employment. The additional 10 percent reservation stands extended to weaker sections belonging to any caste, religion or language but whose annual income does not exceed Rs.8 lacs.

While a lot is needed to be done in the area of providing social justice to the people, the 10 per cent reservation was an important and much required one such step and for the State of Jammu and Kashmir , it has a lot of significance as the youth of the State from such category could derive the requisite benefits . It is a good news for those border dwellers too who faced problems in respect of the non adherence to the principle of parity between the Line of Control and the International Border. Now the deserving people living along the International Border too would get the benefits of the 10 per cent reservation. The Central Government , it may be reiterated , had taken an important decision to this effect very recently. In other words, in addition to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and the people of the International Border , the people from economically weaker sections too would get up to 10 percent reservations in educational institutions by way of admissions and jobs in public employment.

It should be the endeavour of policy planners, economists, politicians and social institutions of the country , working all in tandem, to see that more and more steps were taken in respect of providing social justice to the deserving people in the country so that the disparities in education levels, economic conditions and living conditions narrowed down considerably for betterment and prosperity levels attained by the country were partaken equitably by the people. Those sections of the youth who mistakenly have chosen the path of violence could introspect and see more and more opportunities were in the offing and available towards building a better future by treading the acclaimed and respectable path of constitutional and legal ways and the mainstream.