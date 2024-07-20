No maintenance work on Janipur-Bantalab-Kote road

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: While the R&B authorities carried out maintenance and repair work on the selective roads in Jammu City during May-June this year, however, several roads in the other parts of the city and its outskirts, have left unattended.

No doubt the BC Road, Main Gandhinagar Road upto Satwari Chowk, internal Gandhinagar roads and lanes connecting localities habituated by VIPs besides road up to J&K High Court are well maintained but the road right from High Court Chowk up to Janipur main stop, Roopnagar, Bantalab and even up to Kote Bhalwal is in pitiable condition.

The concerned R&B Division/ Sub Division, looking after this stretch, which was earlier part of R&B Divisions -II and III, have failed to initiate any maintenance work on this road for the last more than one and half year. Many potholes have come up and due to rains these broken spaces have turned deep, inviting unwanted accidents. The road safety agencies are also least bothered about the welfare and safety of the citizens who are paying hefty road taxes.

Not to talk of black topping, even the potholes and broken road spaces have not been filled with cement-sand mixture or good earth or gravel. It has been alleged that on the name of maintenance, bogus bills are withdrawn every year but hardly any amount is utilized for the urgent repair work by ‘some people’ at the helm of affairs in the department. The two- wheeler riders are facing accidents due to broken roads specially during night hours and rains, but no agency or concerned administration has come to their rescue by pulling up road maintenance agencies, which claimed they have conducted maintenance agreement of three years with the contractors. But the agencies have failed to monitor and enforce these terms and conditions on the contractors. The residents of Janipur Colony, Roopnagar and Bantalab have urged the concerned Chief Engineer to intervene into the matter.

Chief Engineer R&B, Jammu, Rajesh Gupta when contacted said that they are shortly initiating tender work for the maintenance of this road besides others in the city. Moreover, they have agreement with the contractors for the maintenance of the road from one to three years, depending upon the thickness of the blacktop. Gupta said he will direct concerned Executive Engineer to expedite the repair work on Janipur-Bantalab-Kot Bhalwal road.