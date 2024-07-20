Abdullahs, Muftis, Gandhis should be banished from J&K in elections: Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 19: BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, who is also the party In charge for J&K, today called upon the people of the Union Territory to throw out Abdullahs, Muftis and Gandhi-Nehru families lock, stock and barrel out of the J&K politics.

Addressing a gathering here, Chugh said the three families have completely destroyed the culture and economy of J&K to promote their vested political interests. They converted J&K into a terrorist capital of the country with the active help of forces across the border. Abdullahs swear by Pakistan almost every other day whereas Mufti has been also championing the cause of Pakistan frequently instead of talking about growth and development of J&K.

In the coming elections all three parties must be shown the door and banished from the J&K politics for running down the fortunes of the people and exploiting them all these years on behalf of Pakistan forces.

Chugh said the Modi Government has given a new vision to the youth and women in J&K who now want to work for their growth and fulfil their dreams.

He said from terror to tourism the J&K has seen a big shift in its culture under the Modi Government. “Though there are Pakistan-sponsored forces which are still trying to disturb peace in J&K, but they would be dealt sternly in days to come and their nefarious designs would be decisively defeated”, he added.

BJP vice president was also present in the meeting who highlighted the policy programmes of Modi Government and fast track development that took place in J&K during last 10 years of BJP rule.