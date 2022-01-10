No lockdown if Covid protocol followed: J&K admin

Srinagar, Jan 10: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday announced it will not impose lockdown if people take appropriate measures and continue to follow Covid-19 protocol.

“People should cooperate and follow the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) in view of the spike in Covid, Delta and Omicron cases in the country,” Advisor to J&K Lt Governor, Farooq Ahmad Khan, told the media.

“Don’t trust TV channels who say Omicron has less fatality rate,” he said and added “Government is not about taking stern measures to force people to adhere to the Covid appropriate behaviour”.

He said people have not been following the SOPs properly.

“We are worried about the safety of the people,” he said and urged them to wear proper masks, maintain social distance in mosques to protect themselves and others from getting infected with the Omicron or Covid-19.

He said the government is prepared to tackle any situation, but the urgent need is for people to take take adequate measures and follow SOPs and Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

He said main hospitals including Chest Disease, SMHS, and JVC have been cleared in view of surge in Covid cases in Kashmir Valley. Adequate beds and oxygen plants have been put in place.

Khan said Omicron testing facilities are being created in Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)