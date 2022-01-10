Jammu And Kashmir Reports 706 New Covid-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

JAMMU, Jan 10: Jammu and Kashmir reported 706 fresh covid-19 cases while four persons succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

345 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu division and 361 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 345358.

There were four deaths, three from Jammu division and one from Kashmir Valley, due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4544 persons—2209 in Jammu and 2335 in Kashmir—have died due to the virus, they said.

Giving district-wise details, officials said that Srinagar reported 172 cases, Baramulla 64, Budgam 45, Pulwama 14, Kupwara 18, Anantnag 14, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 4, Kulgam 19, Shopian 0, Jammu 233, Udhampur 18, Rajouri 4, Doda 4, Kathua 18, Samba 8, Kishtwar 12, Poonch 16, Ramban 1 and Reasi 26.