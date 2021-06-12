No heed to rumours

Sir,

Covid-19 which is well known as the Chinese virus, is a worldwide pandemic that we all are facing for more than a year. It is a war for maintaining a healthy atmosphere and saving lives. As we all know, nothing is permanent in the world and the same lies for this virus as well.

It is the first time in this century when positivity has spread such negativity. The severe effect is being witnessed in the economy throughout the world. In first wave, there was no idea to tackle the situation which created an atmosphere of chaos and panic. Labour class suffered adversely and suffered starvation due to sudden lockdown.

Amid all around negativity there lies hope for a better time. Some aid was provided to come out of the crises and starvation to the much-needed class by the Government, non-Government organisations and some volunteers as well. Some awareness programmes were held through virtual mode and door to door service for the norms to be followed to break the chain of the Covid -19 pandemic. Many came forward for plasma donation, food donation as a helping hand.

Then things were seen moving towards the normalcy slowly and slowly and again we fell into the pit of the Covid-19-second wave. It is nothing to blame one another as rights and duties are parallel to each other. In the second wave, carelessness was observed with the below-average scale of following sops. However, the worst situation was tackled to a great extent with the help of foreign countries and local support.

The sudden establishment of oxygen plants by the Government and DRDO hospitals were constructed to tackle the worst situation. This is a lesson from nature to all of us not to play with nature’s beauty to fulfil our own needs.

Covid-19 is like a nightmare to some of us which effected all of us. Some fear of getting side effects after the vaccination and believe in rumours.

So it is requested not to pay heed to the rumour mongers and follow the sops laid down by the Administration and maintain hand hygiene. Yoga and meditation can also help in battling mental and mood issues during the lockdown.

Our emotional and mental positivity can beat the negativity of Covid -19. Yes, together we can overcome this drastic situation.

Mehran Anjum Mir

Soti, Dudwar

Gandoh, District Doda.