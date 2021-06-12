Covid-19 3rd wave

Sir,

The second Covid-19 wave has now shown decline in the fatality graph from the few days back. It is worth to note that measures taken by the present dispensation in the containment of epidemic to a large extent shows the wit and grit of the Govt while controlling the epidemic that took heavy toll of casualties. Timely vaccination among the people so far has saved lives of various age groups who were likely to get infected. The role of our medical fraternity has remained all praiseworthy who worked day and night in the containment of Covid-19 epidemic. The second wave of Covid-19 is waning day by day but here we have not to be complacent any more. The 3rd wave of Covid-19 God forbid, if steps in, will also make its adverse impact on the psyche of the people. The Govt of India and UT of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted advisory committees in advance who will suggest action plan to meeting exigency during 3rd Covid-19 wave. The evidence of 3rd wave is strong enough and may emerge in Oct-Nov. 2021 and its severity can be more intense. The people have to follow the protocol as laid down by the Govt.

S N Raina

Jammu