No compromise with Jammu interest acceptable: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Asserting that no compromise would be tolerated with the interests of the Jammu region National Conference, Provincial President Mr Devender Singh Rana today said the NC is committed to work for satiating the urges and aspirations of all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and their sub regions with equal opportunities of progress and development to all.

“The people of Jammu would collectively rise against any attempt of jeopardizing the interests of the region”, Mr Rana said during his five-hour interaction with the National Conference functionaries of the Kathua district Rural and Billawar through virtual mode, adding that undermining Jammu means insulting the self-respecting Dogras, who have always been big hearted despite being marginalized in every sphere.

Mr Rana said the National Conference has and will continue to raise the issues pertaining to Jammu region at every forum.

“We are the inheritors of the political philosophy of unity in diversity and single entity of J&K”, he said, adding that this bonding cannot be disturbed by the myopic political agenda of those against the spirit of inclusiveness. He said the party had already set a road map decades ago for meeting the distinct urges and aspirations of the regions and sub-regions.

He said the proud Dogras have inherited a legacy of public service and sacrifice, which should not be taken as their weakness. The self respecting people believe in the philosophy of ‘live and let live’ and they will continue towards the cherished goal of seeking dignified life for all, he added.

Referring to the political scenario, the Provincial President said the National Conference is steadfast in its demand for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He said the vast state of Maharaja Gulab Singh cannot be undermined and called for course correction, sooner the better, he added.

He said: “Restoration of statehood would be a big tribute to the legacy of the Dogra Maharajas”.

Provincial President Youth National Conference Ajaz Jan, Provincial President Women Wing Satwant Kour Dogra and Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir Ahmed also spoke during the interactive session and stressed the crucial need of galvanising the party at all levels to meet the challenges.

Those who participated in the virtual meet included District Presidents Romy Khajuria, Sham Narayan Mehta, Ajit Kumar besides KK Bakshi, Prem Sagar Aziz, Amresh Sharma, Sandesh Shan, Devinder Mehta, Shakeel Ahmed, Ravinder Slathia, Suresh Sharma, Harjeet Singh and others.