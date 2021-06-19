Former Assam CM Sonowal calls on Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 19 : Former Chief Minister of Assam and former Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports, Sarbanand Sonowal, today called on Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and held a half-an-hour meeting to exchange inputs about various projects undertaken by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in the State of Assam.

This is Sonowal’s first visit to the national capital after he relinquished the office of Chief Minister of Assam, before Himanta Biswas Sarma was sworn-in as the new Chief Minister on the 10th of last month. BJP and its allies returned to power for the second consecutive term with a majority mandate of 75 Assembly seats in a House of 126.

Sonowal thanked and appreciated Dr Jitendra Singh, who was also his ministerial colleague during the first term of the Modi government, for the liberal support and constant assistance being provided to Assam through the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and also the support from other union Ministries for which the Ministry of DoNER unfailingly played a coordinating role. He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire North Eastern Region has undergone incredible transformation.

Dr Singh reiterated that it was Prime Minister Modi’s personal outreach, which has enabled Northeast to emerge as a development model for the rest of the country. He said, Assam today is known for its national level education and medical institutions, country’s biggest road bridges, international airport, double gauge rail track, network of roads etc.