No civilian death post Article 370 abrogation: J&K Police

SRINAGAR, Aug 5: J&K Police on Friday said that not a single civilian was killed in any law and order situation in Kashmir after August 5, 2019 — when Article 370 was scrapped.

The Kashmir Zone Police gave comparative figures of the violence three years prior to August 5, 2019, and three year later. In a tweet pre and post abrogation of Article 370?, police said there were 438 law and order incidents from August 5, 2019 to August 4, 2022.

The number of such incidents during August 5, 2016 to August 4, 2019 was 3,686. The police claimed that no civilian was killed during the last three year after the J&K autonomy was scrapped. It said three years prior to abrogation, 124 civilians were killed in law and order situations.

There has been no civilian death in law and order incidents in Kashmir after August 5, 2019, it said.

Similarly no policeman has been killed during this time in the law and order incidents. Prior to August 5, 2019, six policemen were killed.

Police said the terror incidents have also come down during the last three years. From August 5, 2016 to August 4, 2019, 930 terror incidents were reported and in last three year the number of such incidents is 617.

Similarly, 290 security men (including policemen), 191 civilians were killed from August 5, 2016 to August 4, 2019. In the next three years the number of security forces killed was 174 and that of civilians was 110. A high vigil is being put in place in Srinagar on the third anniversary of the scrapping of J&K special status. (AGENCIES)