EMPLOYMENT (05-08-2022)

TEACHERS REQUIRED

URGENTLY ACCOUNTANCY AND MATHEMATICS FOR 12TH, GEOGRAPHY AND POLITICAL SCIENCE FOR 11TH AND SST/ENGLISH FOR 8TH 9TH AND 10TH CLASSES AT EXCELLENCE COACHING CLASSES AND TUITION CENTRE TRIKUTA LANE AKALPUR ROAD JAMMU

INTERESTED, PLEASE CALL

9419231268, 7780931655

MAIL: ECCJMU@GMAIL.COM

JOB VACANCY

REQUIRED A MALE CANDIDATE FOR THE POST OF GODOWN INCHARGE HAVE BASIC KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER.

WORKING HOURS: 9.30 AM 8 PM.

SALARY: 12,000/- PER MONTH

WORKING HOLIDAY: SUNDAY

QUALIFICATION: 12TH

101/P SEC-5, TRIKUTA NAGAR,

JAMMU NEAR SAI PALACE.

CONTACT: 7006069803

NOTE: CANDIDATE PREFER ONLY DISTT SAMBA

TEACHERS REQUIRED

MSC./BSC. NON MED.

(PHYSICS & CHEMISTRY)

ACADEMICALLY STRONG, FLARE FOR TEACHING & HANDLING STUDENTS WITH GOOD LEADERSHIP QUALITIES & COMMUNICATION SKILLS.

APPLY : SANJEEVJKMS@GMAIL.COM

OR CONTACT

NATIONAL COLLEGE OF COMPETITIONS

LANE OPPOSITE FIRE BRIGADE OFFICE

KACHI CHAWNI JAMMU

CONT: 9797312115, 0191-2520145

REQUIRED

LABORATORY TECHNICIANS FOR LABORATORY NEAR GOVT MEDICAL COLLEGE, JAMMU.

CONTACT : 7006913050

WE ARE HIRING!

SALES EXECUTIVES AT HEROELECTRIC OUTLET PATTA BOHRI , JAMMU

TIMINGS:10 TO 6:30

PACKAGE: 7K PLUS INCENTIVES

VACANCIES : 2 (ONE MALE AND ONE FEMALE STAFF REQUIREMENT)

CONTACT NO :- 9622395754

REQUIRED

REGISTERED PHARMACIST – 01

CONTACT : 9906034734

WANTED DRIVER 02 NOS

ONE FOR SCHOOL CHILDREN

ONE FOR COMMERCIAL 4 WHEELERS

SCHOOL FURNITURE FOR SALE DESK, BLACK BOARD, CHAIR TABLE ETC

TRANSPORT FACILITY AVAILABLE FOR BSF SCHOOL PALOURA

ROUTE- AMPHALLA JANIPUR VIA PALOURA TOP TO BSF SCF SCHOOL

CONTACT: 9149856062

REQUIRED

1. COMPUTER OPERATOR : 2 NO’S (M)

DIPLOMA IN COMPUTER

2. MARKETING EXECUTIVE : 4 NO’S (M)

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE OF 1 YEAR. D/L MUST

3. TELE CALLER : 2 NO’S (F)

WITH GOOD COMMUNICATION SKILLS

CONTACT ALONG WITH RESUME & 1

PHOTOGRAPH AT REGENCY HONDA

(AUTH. DEALER OF HMSI PVT. LTD.) 71. B.C ROAD JAMMU, NEAR PNB BANK REHARI CHUNGI

CONTACT: 0191-2565376, 2565822 MOB. 6006800211

FOR GRADUATES

ASSURED BANKING JOB IN

ICICI BANK

ENROL FOR ONLINE BANKING PROGRAM WITH 100% JOB IN ICICI BANK AS

RELATIONSHIP MANAGER

ELIGIBILITY – AGE LESS THAN 26 YRS

MIN 50% MARKS IN 10TH, 12TH & GRAD.

CALL NIIT IFBI, REHARI CHUNGI

9419184006

REQUIRED

DISTRIBUTOR IN J&K FOR ENERGY DRINK, JUICE, JEERU SODA, COCONUT WATER

INVESTMENT : 50,000 TO 2 LAKH

ALSO REQUIRED SALE’S TEAM

SALARY – 12000 TO 15000

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED IN RETAIL SALE’S

FRESHER ALSO APPLY

CALL NOW : 9906155071

ADDRESS : 400/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU

JOB VACANCY

SALES EXECUTIVE ..01 MALE

RECEPTIONIST ..01 FEMALE

SALES EXECUTIVE…01 FEMALE

SALARY IN FIVE FIGURE

FOR USED CARS AUTOMOBILE SHOWROOM ….

CONTACT…9018803000

SEND RESUME..WHAT’S APP

ADDRESS: SEC A NATIONAL HIGHWAY SAINIK COLONY JAMMU

REQUIRED DRIVER FOR A GAS AGENCY

REQUIRED TRAINED DRIVER/ DELIVERY MAN FOR DELIVERY OF LPG GAS CYLINDERS IN JAMMU AND SURROUNDINGS.

WALK IN FOR INTERVIEW WITH DRIVING LICENSE ON DATED: 06-08-2022 (SATURDAY) 01.00 PM TO 4.00 PM.

CONTACT:- 0191-2571313, 2563158, 2548810 & 2548455

SALARY NEGOTIABLE

JOB VACANCY

2 NOS. – MALE ACCOUNTANTS*(SHOULD HAVE BUSY KNOWLEDGE) FOR A REPUTED CONCERN DEALING IN IT/NETWORKING PRODUCTS LOCATED AT TRIKUTA NAGAR, JAMMU. SALARY AS PER EXPERIENCE. FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY.

CONTACT: 9419173836, 9858680280

URGENTLY REQUIRED

50 POSTS

FRESHER STUDENTS CAN ALSO APPLY

8TH 10TH 12TH & GRADUATE APPLY

1. FLOOR EXECUTIVE.OFFICE ASSISTANT

2. SUPERVISOR, RECEPTIONIST, TELE CALLER.

3. SALES MAN SALES GIRLS, COMPUTER OPERATOR

4. FIELD BOYS FRESHER/EXPERIENCE MARKETING MANAGER

5. HOTELS & RESTAURANT STAFF MALE.

6. MALLS JOB SALES MAN 10 BOYS, DRIVER, SECURTY GUARD

INTERVIEW FRIDAY TO SATURDAY

CALL 6006796637

100% PLACEMENT HURRY UP

URGENTLY REQUIRED

HOME TUTORS (M/F)

1ST TO 10TH – 250 NOS.

PCMB – 50 EACH

ARTS/COMMERCE: 50 EACH

EDU SMART HOME TUTORS

GOLE MARKET, GANDHI NGR

7006125751

JOB VACANCY

SALES EXECUTIVE ..01 MALE

RECEPTIONIST ..01 FEMALE

SALES EXECUTIVE…01 FEMALE

SALARY IN FIVE FIGURE

FOR USED CARS AUTOMOBILE SHOWROOM ….

CONTACT…9018803000

SEND RESUME..WHAT’S APP

ADDRESS: SEC A NATIONAL HIGHWAY SAINIK COLONY JAMMU

REQUIRED

DISTRIBUTOR IN J&K FOR ENERGY DRINK, JUICE, JEERU SODA, COCONUT WATER

INVESTMENT : 50,000 TO 2 LAKH

ALSO REQUIRED SALE’S TEAM

SALARY – 12000 TO 15000

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED IN RETAIL SALE’S

FRESHER ALSO APPLY

CALL NOW : 9906155071

ADDRESS : 400/A, GANDHI NAGAR, JAMMU