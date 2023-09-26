No Change In Peaceful Atmosphere In Kashmir Post Kokernag Encounter: DGP Dilbag Singh

KATRA, Sep 26: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that the Kokernag encounter has not changed the peaceful situation in Kashmir and that the situation continues to remain peaceful as it was before the encounter. He, however, said that it is always advantageous for those who open fire first and in Kokernag terrorists opened the fire first leading to the killing of three officers.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating the modular police station at Katra, Jammu, DGP Singh, said that the Kokernag encounter hasn’t changed the situation in Kashmir. “Situation continues to remain peaceful as it was before the Kokernag encounter. I know, it is the handiwork of some vested interests to blow the Kokernag encounter out of proportion,” he said.

He said it is always an advantage for those who open the fire first. “When security forces open fire at the terrorists first, it’s to our advantage. In Kokernag, terrorists were waiting for the forces and took advantage of the first fire that led to the killing of two army officers and a police officer,” the DGP said, adding that the operation took seven days and was conducted successfully. “We killed dreaded LeT terrorist Uzair Khan with his associate. I am proud of the security forces’ teams that took part in the operation as it was difficult to trace and locate the hiding terrorists on a vast mountain.”

The DGP said that police and security forces are committed to root out terror from J&K soil. “We are chasing the remaining terrorists and will eliminate them soon,” he said.

The DGP said that police have increased its fight against narco-terror three times. “Look at the arrests, FIRs, and cases registered with regard to narco-terror,” he said.

The DGP said that new police station at Katra will facilitate Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims in a better way. “Old police station here was in shambles and it was decided a few years ago that there was a dire need of setting up a new one and today we are dedicating it to the people,” he said. (KNO)