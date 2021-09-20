No Ceasefire Violation Along LoC After Fresh Agreement Between India & Pak Armies: GOC 15 Corps

Srinagar, Sept 20: There has been no report of any ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) since Armies of India and Pakistan reached fresh agreement in February this year though infiltration attempts were made by militants to sneak into this side from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), a top Army officer said on Monday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here on Monday, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt General D P Pandey said since the fresh agreement between India and Pakistan armies in February this year, there has been no report of any ceasefire violation.

However, he added that some infiltration attempts were made from POK by militants which were foiled by alert troops. (Agencies)