No CBI raid at J&K Bank’s Corporate office in Srinagar, just routine inspection: Top Bank Official

Srinagar, Sept 23: The Jammu Kashmir Bank on Thursday rejected the alleged raid by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its corporate office of Jammu Kashmir Bank Srinagar, saying that it was a routine inspection.

A top official of the Bank said that there was no raid at its corporate office in Srinagar by the CBI, however, it was a routine inspection.

Earlier it was reported that the CBI raided the corporate office of Jammu andKashmir Bank and the raid was going on for the last three days. The top bank official contested the report and stated that it was a rumour. (KNS)