No blind wall from Kunjwani to Narwal Expressway: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Allaying the people’s fear, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha), today said that the blind wall between Kunjwani and Narwal, as part of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will not be built now as desired by the people.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, accompanied by former MLA, Devender Singh Rana, former MLC Choudhary Vikram Randhawa, Media in-charge BJP Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, convenor BJP Traders Cell, Sham Langar and Kulbeer Charak was addressing a press conference at party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, here.

Representatives of the residential area and the market also accompanied BJP leaders in the press conference.

“We are thankful to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for agreeing to the demand of Jammu people not to raise the blind wall in the construction of Highway”, said Jugal Kishore Sharma.

Jugal also complimented BJP national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, and party president, Ravinder Raina for their active role in resolving the issue.

Jugal said that the BJP is committed to the construction of smart and modernized Jammu and doing the development at every corner of Jammu. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi-led Government has ensured that there is no dearth of funds to bring all the important projects to the region. He said that during the construction and the development process, the BJP is also committed to ensuring the beautification of the region and the party has ensured that this development process does not divide the city into two different areas with construction.

Jugal shared that all the senior leaders, on the request of local people and the market associations raised the issue with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Union Minister and were stationed in Delhi to ensure that the genuine demand of the people is met.

Devender Singh Rana briefed about the meeting with the Union Minister and said that the Minister was very supportive of the genuine demand raised by the J&K BJP leaders on the request of local people and market associations. He said that Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari agreed that the blind wall is not desirable at the spot and asked for immediate action on the issue and ensured all concerned that there would be no blind wall on the spot.

Vikram Randhawa shared that they became aware of the blind wall after its work was initiated and immediately raised the issue. He said that the blind wall once constructed would have played havoc with the local economy and eco-system as well as it would have caused heavy disturbance in the daily lives of the local people.

He said that the direct route would have been choked causing hindrance with the to and fro movement on both sides of the Wall. He shared that it would have affected schools, hospitals, local markets, shops, malls, banquet halls, main-fruit Mandi, Main-Vegetable Mandi, Transport Nagar, and other establishments as well.