Homage to the Founding Editor

On this solemn day, as we mark the twelfth anniversary of the passing of S.D. Rohmetra, our revered father and the Founding Editor of the Daily Excelsior, we pause to pay our heartfelt homage. It is an occasion to reflect on his monumental legacy and the profound impact he had on journalism in Jammu and Kashmir. S.D. Rohmetra was not just a journalist; he was a visionary, a pioneer, and a guiding light for many. His principles, achievements, and human touch have left an indelible mark on all of us who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. His vision for the Daily Excelsior was clear and unwavering from the very beginning. He envisioned a newspaper that stood for fearless, true, and impartial journalism-a publication that would serve as a beacon of light in the often murky world of news reporting. His commitment to presenting facts as they are, without any embellishment or bias, set a high standard for journalistic integrity that we continue to uphold today. He believed in the power of the press to not only inform but also to educate and empower the public, fostering a more informed and engaged citizenry.

His journey was not an easy one. Building the Daily Excelsior from the ground up, he faced numerous challenges and obstacles. There were times of financial hardship, political pressure, and social unrest. Yet, through it all, S.D. Rohmetra remained steadfast in his mission. His resilience and determination were nothing short of inspirational. He worked tirelessly, often putting in long hours, to ensure that the Daily Excelsior lived up to its name-excelling in every aspect of journalism. His hard work paid off as the newspaper grew from a small local publication to the largest circulated daily in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and a revered name in India. One of the hallmarks of S.D. Rohmetra’s leadership was his adherence to high ethical standards. He instilled in all of us the importance of maintaining the integrity of the news. He set clear boundaries that were never to be crossed, regardless of any external pressures or personal gain. His insistence on truthfulness, accuracy, and fairness became the bedrock of the Daily Excelsior’s editorial policy. Under his guidance, the newspaper earned a reputation for honest and fearless reporting, often covering stories that others shied away from, particularly during the peak of terrorism in the region.

As a human being, S.D. Rohmetra was as exemplary as he was as a journalist. His wisdom was not just limited to his professional life; it permeated his personal interactions as well. He was a mentor to many, always willing to share his knowledge and experience with the younger generation of journalists. His door was always open for advice and guidance, and he had an uncanny ability to provide the right counsel at the right time. He was not just a father to us but a father figure to the entire team at the Daily Excelsior, nurturing talent and fostering a spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect. His foresight and strategic thinking were instrumental in the newspaper’s success. He was always ahead of his time, anticipating trends and making informed decisions that kept the Daily Excelsior at the forefront of journalism. He understood the importance of adapting to changing times and embraced new technologies and platforms to reach a wider audience. The transition from print to digital was smooth under his leadership, and today, the Daily Excelsior’s online presence is a testament to his forward-thinking approach.

S.D. Rohmetra’s contributions to journalism and society were manifold. He was a staunch advocate for the rights of the people and used the power of the press to highlight issues of public concern. Whether it was infrastructural problems, administrative inefficiencies, or social issues like corruption and drug abuse, he ensured that these topics received the attention they deserved. His editorials were known for their incisive analysis and clear call to action, often prompting authorities to take necessary measures. His legacy is one of relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering dedication to the principles of journalism. As we continue to follow the path he laid out for us, we are constantly reminded of his guidance and the high standards he set. The Daily Excelsior remains committed to upholding these values, ensuring that we serve our readers with the same integrity and dedication that S.D. Rohmetra exemplified this throughout his life.

Today, as we honour his memory, we also celebrate the enduring spirit of S.D. Rohmetra. His life’s work continues to inspire us, and his legacy lives on in every edition of the Daily Excelsior. We express our deep gratitude to our esteemed readers and patrons, whose unwavering support and encouragement have been instrumental in our journey. Your trust and loyalty are the true testament to S.D. Rohmetra’s vision and principles. In paying tribute to our founder, we reaffirm our commitment to the ideals he cherished. We pledge to strive tirelessly to maintain the high standards of journalism he set, ensuring that the Daily Excelsior remains a trusted source of news and a voice for the people.

-Kamal and Neeraj