Niti Aayog has key role to play in fulfilling mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’: PM

NEW DELHI: Niti Aayog has key role to play in fulfilling mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ said PM Modi at 5th Governing Council meet.

Goal to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024 challenging, but achievable said PM Narendra Modi.

Newly created Jal Shakti Ministry will help provide an integrated approach to water says PM Modi.

During Niti Aayog Governing Council meet, Prime Minister calls for effective steps to tackle drought. (agencies)