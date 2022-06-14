NIT Srinagar student gets Rs 1 lakh cash prize for detecting bug in payment app

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: A 6th-semester student from the Department of Information Technology at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar today received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a certificate of appreciation for detecting bug in a digital payment application.

Tabrez Alam, an IT student, had detected a bug in MobiKwik application for which he has been awarded a cash prize along with an appreciation certificate by the company under the Responsible Disclosure Program (RDP).

Hailing from Dhaka Champaran district of Bihar, in March this year, Tabrez had claimed that MobiKwik was facing huge financial losses from online shopping websites. Then he contacted the company officials and after proper verification, he received appreciation from the CEO of the company.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal said that the student has helped the company from further financial losses through various e-commerce platforms calling it a proud moment for the institution.

“There is no dearth of talent here but there is a need of vibrant platform for such students to nurture and excel in their higher studies,” he said. Prof Sehgal also encouraged Tabrez to work hard in his studies and make NIT Srinagar more proud in the country in future.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari urged Tabrez to work hard to accelerate in the IT field. “To support students on campus, we have developed state-of-the-art facilities for research and will continue to expand our activities in future. We will always stand for our students,” Prof Bukhari said adding that such students are an inspiration for others.

“It was a very critical bug because it could have led to further financial loss of worth crores to the company,” Tabrez said.