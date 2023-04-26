MeT Predicts Rain, Snow During Next 24 Hours In Jammu And Kashmir

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Apr 26: Amid forecast of widespread light to moderate rains and snow, minimum temperature stayed below normal in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

The Meteorological Department predicts widespread light to moderate rain or snow over Kashmir valley and scattered light rain over Jammu division during the next 24 hours. The erratic weather with widespread light rains will continue for the next two days, the MeT office said.

It said weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with possibility of rain or snow over higher reaches at some places from April 26 to 28.

There is a possibility of rain or thunderstorm accompanied by strong gusty winds and hailstorm at some places of Jammu and Kashmir during the period.

The MeT office has also urged farmers to postpone spraying in orchards till May 1.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 7.9 degree Celsius which was 1.4 degree Celsius below normal of 9.3 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

However, the day temperature recorded 1.4 degree Celsius above normal of 22.3 degree Celsius. The day temperature all across the Kashmir valley was recorded above normal by 1 to 3 degree Celsius.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of 5.2 degree Celsius against 2.8 degree Celsius the previous night. It was 2.6 degree Celsius below normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 5.2 degree Celsius which was 2.6 degree Celsius below normal of 7.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday for the tourist hot spot.

Kokernag had a low of 3.0 degree Celsius which was 5.1 degree Celsius below normal while Kupwara recorded a low of 5.2 degree Celsius and it was 2.6 degree Celsius below normal for the frontier Kashmir district.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a low of 3.2 degree Celsius against 4.6 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 1.0 degree Celsius below normal for the famous ski resort, the MeT office said.