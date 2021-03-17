Night Temp Rises Above Normal Across Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Amid forecast for moderate rains or snow likely on March 21 and 22, mercury remained above normal in Kashmir Valley, weatherman said on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.2°C against 5.6°C on the previous night. The minimum temperature was 4.7°C above normal for this time of the year in this summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.2°C , same as on the previous night while mercury settled at 3.7°C against minus 2.0°C on the earlier night at Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 5.0°C against previous night’s 4.2°C, the official said.

The minimum temperature settled at 5.2°C in Kupwara against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded minimum temperature of minus0.5°C against minus 1.4°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature at the world famous skiing resort which received nearly 3ft fresh snowfall last week was almost normal for this time of the year, the official added.

“Scattered light rain/thundershowers is expected in Kashmir division and isolated very light rain/thundershowers in Jammu division in next 24 hours,” the official. There is no forecast of major rainfall activity till March 20, he said.

“As of today, it looks like 70% chance of light to moderate rain /snow is likely during 21-22nd March in J&K and at Sonmarg -Drass axis.”