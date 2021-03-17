Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Found Dead At Delhi Residence

NEW DELHI: BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his residence in Delhi today, the police said, adding they are investigating whether it was a case of death by suicide.

According to sources, the parliamentarian was found dead by hanging at his home.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Mr Sharma was a two-time MP.

He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019 respectively.

Following the news of his death, the BJP has cancelled its Parliamentary Party meeting which was scheduled for today.