Night Temp Drops As Rains Lash Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Jun 30: Amid forecast for isolated to scattered light rain and thunderstorm in the next 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded a drop in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

Also rains lashed parts of J&K during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today with Srinagar recording traces, Pahalgam 13.2 mm, Kupwara 0.6 mm, Gulmarg 0.4 mm, Batote 0.9 mm, Bhaderwah 1.4mm and Kathua 3.0 mm.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 18.3°C against 20.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 16.6°C against 17.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 11.2°C against 13.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal in the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 15.7°C against 17.1°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.2°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 16.3°C against 16.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.0°C against 12.2°C on previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.1°C against 26.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 17.6°C (1.5°C above normal), Batote 17.7°C (0.2°C above normal), Katra 23.5°C(above normal by 1.5°C) and Bhaderwah 16.8° (0.8°C above normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 9.8°C and 13.4°C respectively, the official added. (Agencies)