EMPLOYMENT (30-06-2023)

JOB ALERT

Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling GeM, proficient in MS-Office, Verbal & Written Communication and email drafting.

Call – 7006014495, 9419140496

Timings: 9 AM to 6:00 PM

Salary as per skills & experience

Urgent Requirement

(Male/Female)

1. BDM in MNC’S

(QUALIFICATION: ba, b.com, mba)

2. CUSTOMER SALES EXECUTIVE IN MNC

(QUALIFICATION: 12TH PASS/GRADUATED

3. RECEPTIONIST/TELECALLER

(Qualification: 10th/12th Pass/Graduated)

4. Salesman in FMCG Company

(Qualification: 8th/10th pass with personal vehicle compulsory)

Contact us: 8716838008, 7889542434

Address: 11/A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Guru Ji Placement and Consultancy

REQUIRED

Bus driver and helper required for school buses from mentioned areas.

1. Samba District

2. Ghagwal

3. Hiranagar

4. Digiana

5. Gangyal

“Heavy License and experience required.”

Interested person please contact on given numbers from 29-06-2023 to 03-07-2023

between 10 AM to 2 PM

7051356444, 6005571714.

REQUIRED

Vacancy in sales department of sanitary & hardware Showroom.

Fixed Salary + Incentive

Email:- jammu.kls@gmail.com

Contact :- 94191-92229, 8803503515

Interview Time : 12.00-4.00 pm

Salary Negotiable

JAI BUA DATTI

TRADERS

Here Ends Your Job Hunting

URGENTLY REQUIRED

MALE/FEMALE CANDIDATES FOR

MARKETING / SALES EXECUTIVE

SALES CONSULTANT

CONTACT : 9086555816/9622447984

M/S Vision security & allied (Regd)

(AN ISO 9001-2015 certified company)

Required urgently

1 Receptionist : 02 (Female/male/age 25 to 35 Yrs graduation/Computer Knowing minimum 5 Years Exp

2 Computer Operator: 01 M/F (Diploma in Computer Minimum 5 Years Exp

Salary Will not be a constraint for the deserving candidate.

Opp Union Bank of India, National, Highway Kunjwani Bye pass Jammu

Contact: 9086588001, 9419150455

Urgently Required

Interview Friday to Saturday

1. Billing Operator, Floor Executive Assistant m/f

2. Computer Operator, Receptionist, Telly Caller.

3. Office incharge, Driver, Counsellor.

4. Sales Manger hr Management, Office Assistant

5. Showroom & Malls 20 boys & girls. Fresher apply

6. Security Guard Restaurants Staff & Hotels Staff, Packing Boys.

Call 6006796637

Job Jammu, Email vaman1226@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Unmarried Female Receptionist/Computer Typist for Diagnostic Center in Gandhi Nagar Jammu. Candidate should be of nearby location.

Timings : 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Contact & Watsapp resume on :

88991 01300

Required Receptionist

@ Yes Madam

Home Salon Services

Salary: Rs. 12,000/=

Interested Candidates,

Please contact:

9103350301

Immediately Required

(Education Project)

Distt Manager – 7 No.

Block Supervisor – 113 No.

Marketing Manager – 113 No.

Counsellor and Trainer – 113 No.

Telecaller – 100 No.

Eligibility : MBA, PG, M.Ed, B.Ed, etc.

Fresher and Exp. can also apply

Venue : SDP Consultancy

6005213805 (Whatsapp No. also)

Job Location – Jammu, Samba, Doda, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua & Ramban

REQUIRED

Required Cook and a Waiter for the Restaurant at Tali Morh, New Plots

Contact at:

9419121655