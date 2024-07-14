Nidaan Diagnostics introduces special offer on specialized body profiles

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Nidaan Diagnostics, the leading blood testing laboratory, has introduced special offers on specialized body profiles to mark its 16th foundation day.

“On the eve of our completion of sixteen years, we have introduced a very specialized body profiles as a “Special Offer” which includes Blood/Urine Test Parameters at very reasonable prices at Apsara Road (Gandhinagar), Channi Himmat, Dogra Hall road, Kachi Chawni and in all its collection centres,” said Dr Prachi Mahajan, Managing Director (MD) of Nidaan Diagnostics.

While introducing the special offer, the MD said, “This would be best ‘Smart Health Package’ never ever offered so far. This package includes tests for diabetes, coronary risk, liver, kidney, joint pains, anemia, bones, thyroid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, blood count and complete urine analysis. We are offering free Home collection facility and online reporting. Our focus is to provide ‘Quality service and strive for excellence and customer satisfaction’. Nidaan is known for reliability, accuracy, innovativeness, affordability and accountability.”

She said Nidaan Diagnostics today celebrates a journey of innovation and service through which they have reached over one million people directly and indirectly. “Quantifying the results and the reach of our work is a challenging task. However, these figures remind us of our long path and, more importantly, inspire us to look toward the future,” she added.

Dr Prachi said, “Nidaan Diagnostics is a fully equipped diagnostic centre in Gandhinagar having an impressive reach, providing quality diagnostic services to its patients by following standard norms. It is the leading hi-tech diagnostic centre at Gandhinagar in Jammu to provide complete healthcare solutions like assays for cardiac biomarkers, diabetes, liver, vitamins, serology, etc apart from facilities viz Hi-end 3D/4D Ultrasound services, Colour Doppler, Digital X ray, ECG, TMT stress test and Pulmonary Function Test Spirometry.”

Nidaan diagnostics was founded in 2008 by late Darshan Kumar Gupta with the goal of bringing healthcare of international standards within the reach of every individual for the benefit of the humanity.