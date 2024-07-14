Encouraging investment in UT prime focus of J&K Bank: CEO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Managing Director cum CEO of J&K Bank, Baldev Parkash, while speaking to a joint delegation of Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra (HRAK) and Federation of Hotels, Restaurants, Industries & Commerce of Jammu Region (FHRICJR), said liberal financing and Tailor made schemes as requested would be provided to entrepreneurs so that more and more employment could be generated in J&K.

The MD further said J&K Bank will try its level best to contribute in that growth as has been done in past also and every thing in this regard would be done.

The visiting delegation comprised of HRAK/FHRICJR President Rakesh Wazir, Manohar Lal Sharma, Shashi Thakur, Kartik Partap Singh etc wherein Bank’s Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Manager(Credit) Ashutosh Sareen, General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Sunit Kumar were also present.

Rakesh Wazir, while speaking on the occasion, said that the track record of Hotel Industry has remained like this that not even a single investment has been lost by the Bank which was invested in that Industry and thus liberal financing of the Bank is required particularly in this sector. He asked for empanelment of more valuers in its Panel and especially who value properties of more than 5.00 crore. He even asked for increasing the moratoriums of the construction period of the loans of the entrepreneurs because most of the constructions got delayed due to Covid.

Kartik Partap Singh said that Tailor made schemes of the Bank be continued in future as well with more energy and zeal so that more and more people may come to know of the schemes.

Baldev Parkash assured that sympathetic consideration will be given to each and every point. He assured that the Bank will leave no stone unturned for the development of the industry in the Union Territory, particularly the Tourism/ and Service Sector. Although the system is very fast as for as financing and other activities of the bank are concerned but still directions down the line will be passed for expediting those further besides adding of new technologies and new schemes at regular intervals, he added.