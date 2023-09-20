NIA Reveals Details Of Persons Involved In Terror-Gangster Network Having Links To Canada

New Delhi, Sept 20: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday issued details of 43 individuals associated with terror-gangster network having links to Canada.

The NIA further asked the public to share details of their properties and assets which can be taken over by the central government.

The NIA in its post issued pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, Jasdeep Singh, Kala Jatheri alias Sandeep, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana and Joginder Singh along with their names. It highlighted that many of these gangsters are based in Canada.

The NIA also requested to share details about the properties/assets/businesses owned by them in their own name or in name of their associates, friends and relatives. It has also asked to share details of their business partners, workers, employees, collection agents.

“Persons shown in photos below are accused in the NIA Cases RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI or RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI. If you has any information about properties/assets/ business owned by them in their name or in name of their associates, friends & relatives, please WhatsApp DM @ +91 7290009373,” the NIA said in a post on ‘X’.

This comes amid growing tensions between India, and Canada after Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Najjar, who was a designated terrorist in India and was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. (AGENCIES)